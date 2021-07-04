India Information | 2 Arrested For Stealing Automobiles In Delhi And Promoting Them In Kashmir | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two males have been arrested from central Delhi in reference to stealing vehicles right here and promoting them in Kashmir, police mentioned on Sunday.

The accused had been known as Showket Ahmad Malla (25), a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu advert Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber (22), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The crowd has offered greater than 100 stolen cars in Kashmir since 2015, police mentioned.

In step with police, they won data relating to Malla and Juber. Malla used to take supply of the stolen vehicles from Juber and one Rinku alias Noor Mohammad. They offered the cars in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, police were given a tip-off and laid a entice in entrance of Aaram Bagh Colony close to Kendriya Bhandar in Paharganj.

Round 7 pm, police attempted to prevent a automobile, however its driving force drove away. The police controlled to arrest the automobile occupants, a senior police officer mentioned.

4 vehicles and a pistol with reside cartridges have been seized from their ownership, he mentioned.

