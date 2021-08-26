India Information | 26-yr-old Girl Raped In UP’s Lalitpur,1 Arrested | LatestLY

Lalitpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old married girl used to be allegedly raped in a village right here in Banpur house, police stated on Thursday.

At the night time of August 21, the lady used to be by myself in a box when the accused recognized as Sahab Singh Lodhi threatened her with a knife and allegedly raped her, they stated.

Her husband had long gone to the sanatorium along with his mom when the incident happened, they stated.

An FIR on this regard used to be registered on Wednesday, police stated, including that the accused used to be arrested.

The girl has gone through a clinical exam and the document is awaited, they stated.

