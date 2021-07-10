India Information | 3 Drown In UP Pond | LatestLY

Balrampur (UP), July 10 (PTI) 3 other folks drowned in a pond in a village right here on Saturday, police mentioned.

The sufferers have been recognized as Kalavati (45), her daughter Rusa (10) and neighbour Kusum (12).

The incident came about in Paraspur village once they have been within the fields.

Rusa and Kusum determined to take a dip within the within reach pond to overcome the warmth, police mentioned, including they accidently went deep into the water.

Kalavati heard their cries for lend a hand and plunged into the water to save lots of them however to no avail.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemant Kutiyal mentioned the 3 our bodies have been taken out and despatched for postmortem.

A case used to be lodged on this regard at Maharajganj Terai police station.

