India Information | 3 Motorcycle Thieves Held In Hyderabad, 8 Cars Recovered | LatestLY

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested 3 motorbike thieves and recovered 8 stolen motorcycles value Rs 20 lakhs from their ownership.

In line with the police, the accused has been known as Sivaratri Chandu, Chinthagunta Siva Naga Teja and Golla Madhu.

After a chain of offences within the Asif Nagar house, a different staff of police analysed CCTV photos at quite a lot of puts close to the crime scenes and known the suspects.

Police tracked their actions and arrested the offenders whilst undertaking automobile tests in Asif Nagar.

“Our staff recovered 8 stolen automobiles from their ownership. Circumstances of most effective 4 automobiles were registered. We’re investigating the subject,” the police mentioned.

Chandu used to devote the robbery through breaking the maintain lock and beginning the automobile through putting a security pin into the ignition transfer, the police mentioned.

Chandu informed the police that he has learnt this trick through observing movies on YouTube. (ANI)

