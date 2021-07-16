India Information | 3 NDRF Groups Rushed To Mumbai To Take on Waterlogging Due To Heavy Rainfall | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Nationwide Crisis Reaction Power (NDRF) has rushed 3 groups to Mumbai to take on waterlogging in numerous portions of town, which has been receiving heavy rainfall.

Previous nowadays, the India Meteorological Division (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and predicted rains within the town for the following 24 hours.

3 groups of NDRF have been shifted from Pune to Mumbai as a precautionary measure, the NDRF stated nowadays.

Regimen motion of commuters on suburban trains on a couple of strains used to be affected because of waterlogging of the tracks. Town buses on sure routes alongside low-lying spaces have been additionally diverted.

Sion, Chembur, Gandhi marketplace, Andheri marketplace, RCF colony, LBS Highway and Wadala Bridge are some of the spaces which were affected within the heavy rains, BEST Visitors Regulate stated

In keeping with Brihanmumbai Municipal Company, Tulsi lake, one of the crucial two lakes that provides water to the BMC space began overflowing because of rains. The lake provides a median of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water to Mumbai according to day. Because of the rains within the catchment space of the lake during the last few days, the lake has began overflowing, in line with the water engineer division of the company.

In keeping with the BMC, up to now 24 hours, town has gained 64.45 mm rainfall with 127.16 mm in its Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm within the town’s Jap Suburbs.

Different spaces in Maharashtra have additionally been affected within the downpour. Okay S Hosalikar, Head of Local weather Analysis and Products and services, Pune stated all of the coastal Konkan has been coated with clouds and North Konkan space can witness extra rainfall.

Mumbai Town and Mumbai Suburban, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad which include the Mumbai Metropolitan Area has been receiving heavy rainfall and extra rainfall is predicted. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Body of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)