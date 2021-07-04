India Information | 347 New Covid Instances, Two Deaths In J-Okay | LatestLY

Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 347 contemporary COVID-19 circumstances, taking the an infection rely to three,16,976, whilst two extra deaths raised the toll to 4,337, officers stated.

Of the contemporary circumstances, 144 have been from the Jammu department and 203 from the Kashmir department of the union territory, the officers stated.

They stated Srinagar and Reasi districts recorded a most of 75 circumstances every.

The choice of energetic circumstances has dropped to three,967 within the union territory, whilst 3,08,672 sufferers have recovered thus far, the officers stated.

They stated the choice of showed circumstances of mucormycosis (black fungus) stood at 30 within the union territory as no contemporary an infection used to be reported.

