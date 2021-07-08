India Information | 4 Militants Killed In Separate Gunbattles In J&Okay | LatestLY

Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) 4 militants have been killed in two separate gunbattles with safety forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police mentioned.

Safety forces introduced a cordon and seek operation in Zodar space of Kulgam district following details about presence of militants within the space, a police respectable mentioned.

He mentioned the hunt operation became an stumble upon after militants opened firing at the safety forces, who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed within the operation which was once happening until final stories got here in.

In some other operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants were killed, the respectable mentioned, including that additional main points have been awaited.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)