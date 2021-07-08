India Information | 4 New Instances Push COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 7,491 | LatestLY

Port Blair, Jul 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,491 on Thursday as 4 extra other people examined sure for the an infection, a well being bulletin stated.

The entire new circumstances had been detected all through touch tracing, it stated.

The Union territory now has 14 energetic circumstances, whilst 7,349 other people have recovered from the illness to this point, together with six within the closing 24 hours.

The coronavirus demise toll within the archipelago remained unchanged at 128 as no contemporary fatality was once recorded, the bulletin stated.

The management has up to now examined over 4.16 lakh samples for COVID-19, by which the positivity fee was once 1.80 in keeping with cent.

Greater than 2.06 lakh other people had been inoculated to this point, it added.

