India Information | 59-day Lengthy Symbolic Annual Amarnath Yatra Concludes On Raksha Bandhan | LatestLY

Amarnath (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23, (ANI): The 59-day lengthy symbolic annual Amarnath yatra concluded as ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Holy Mace of Lord Shiva) reached holy cave shrine at the instance of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday.

Mahant Deependra Giri with different clergymen carried out ‘samapan pooja’ to mark the tip of this Amarnath yatra on the holy cave.

The Jammu and Kashmir executive had in June this yr determined to cancel this yr’s Amarnath Yatra however had introduced that all of the conventional spiritual rituals will likely be carried out on the Holy Cave Shrine as in keeping with previous follow, mentioned the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board.

“A threadbare dialogue was once held with the esteemed participants of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board together with Swami Avdheshanand Ji, DC Raina, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Prof Anita Billawariya, Sudarshan Kumar, Prof Vishwamurti Shashtri, Pt. Bhajan Sopori, Dr CM Seth and Tripta Dhawan at the provide COVID-19 scenario ahead of arriving on the determination,” mentioned an authentic free up.

“Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who may be Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board had previous held detailed deliberations with Leader Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP, Dilbag Singh, Essential Secretary House Shaleen Kabra, and Essential Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, who may be the CEO of Shrine Board, and directed that devotees will have to be enabled to wait to morning and night Aarti in on-line mode. He mentioned it could lend a hand them to pay their obeisance whilst additionally warding off trip and publicity,” it added.

The Shrine Board had installed position a digital and televised mechanism for are living Darshan of Aarti from the holy cave.

The net registrations for this yr’s Amarnath Yatra had commenced on April 15, best to get suspended every week later in wake of the escalating collection of COVID-19 instances. (ANI)

