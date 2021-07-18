India Information | AAP Phases Protest Out of doors BJP Place of work Over Its Leaders’ Remarks Towards Sunderlal Bahuguna | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The AAP Uttarakhand wing on Sunday staged a protest out of doors the BJP head place of job in Delhi after some BJP leaders allegedly used demeaning language for environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s call for for giving Bharat Ratna to the overdue environmentalist ended in a confrontation between him and a few BJP leaders on Saturday.

Kejriwal hit out on the BJP for allegedly the usage of “demeaning language” for Bahuguna, after a saffron birthday party’s spokesperson took a jibe on the senior AAP chief for challenging Bharat Ratna for the Chipko Motion chief.

Previous on Saturday, Kejriwal stated he has written to Top Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to bestow Bharat Ratna on Bahuguna as the rustic celebrates its seventy fifth 12 months of independence.

Responding to that, BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal stated, “Delhi’s @ArvindKejriwal has mistook ‘Bharat Ratna’ as a packet of Rewari (a candy merchandise) and distributes it anyplace he is going.”

Reacting to the tweet, Kejriwal stated the BJP can abuse him however must now not say such demeaning issues for Bahuguna.

“BJP can hurl all abuses they would like at me, however it’s not proper to mention this kind of demeaning factor within the context of Sunderlal Bahuguna ji,” he stated in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP Uttarakhand unit staged the protest in opposition to what it known as use of demeaning language via BJP leaders.

MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who was once provide on the protest, claimed that the BJP had insulted all the nation via this transfer and that the AAP will proceed to protest in opposition to them until they apologise.

President of the Uttarakhand wing of the Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) Brij Mohan Upreti stated the leaders of the BJP can’t settle for the truth that Kejriwal put in a portrait and a statue of the good environmentalist within the Delhi Meeting.

BJP chief Parvesh Singh requested Kejriwal not to do politics over “Bharat Ratna”.

“Who will make his tongue grimy via abusing you? 2d factor – Those that are speaking about giving Bharat Ratna honour best on account of Uttarakhand elections, must no less than put “Shri” in entrance in their names. 3rd factor – no person has stated the rest demeaning and best stated that don’t do politics on ‘Bharat Ratna’ and provides water in Delhi,” Singh tweeted, regarding the water disaster within the nationwide capital.

