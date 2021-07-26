India Information | AAP Will Now not Forge Alliance With Any Celebration For Punjab Meeting Polls Subsequent Yr: Chadha | LatestLY

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Celebration is not going to forge alliance with any political celebration for the 2022 Punjab Meeting polls, mentioned the celebration’s senior chief Raghav Chadha right here on Monday.

Chadha, who’s AAP’s Punjab co-incharge, mentioned his celebration will contest all of the 117 Meeting seats by itself.

“AAP will combat the 2022 elections by itself. There can be no alliance with any celebration. And the celebration will contest all 117 Meeting seats by itself and can shape the federal government,” mentioned Chadha when requested whether or not the AAP will input into an alliance with any political celebration for the impending polls.

In the meantime, a senior Congress chief from Muktsar Gurmit Singh Khudian on Monday joined the AAP within the presence of Chadha and AAP’s Punjab unit leader Bhagwant Mann.

