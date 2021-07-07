India Information | Accountant Lifeless In Celebratory Firing All over Birthday party In Ghaziabad | LatestLY

Ghaziabad, Jul 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old guy died after he sustained bullet damage allegedly all the way through celebratory firing at a bachelors’ celebration right here, police stated Wednesday.

They stated Suraj Rai used to be hired as an accountant with an organization in Delhi and he had sustained gunshot damage in his abdomen.

The incident happened within the Lajpat Nagar colony of Sahibabad police station space. They stated the firing used to be finished by means of a licensee pistol.

Town Superintendent of Police (2d) Gyanendra Singh stated an FIR has been lodged towards Himanshu Sharma alias Chaddha, who used to be to get married on Wednesday, Abhishek Tyagi, Hariom Tyagi, and Vickey.

Police have arrested Chaddha, Hariom and Abhishek, he stated, including efforts are directly to nab others.

