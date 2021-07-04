India Information | After Particular Vitamin, Sushil Kumar Calls for TV Set For Wrestling Updates In Tihar Prison | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Days after hard a top protein nutrition, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, high accused within the Sagar Dhankar homicide case, has requested for a tv set to get updates on wrestling, stated Tihar Prison officers on Sunday.

“In a letter to prison government, wrestler Sushil Kumar has requested for a tv set. He expressed that if he will get a TV, he’s going to get updates on wrestling,” stated the Tihar Prison officers.

Previous, Kumar had filed a petition in a Delhi courtroom searching for a top protein nutrition and particular dietary supplements in jail.

Alternatively, on June 9, Delhi’s Rohini Courtroom had disregarded the wrestler’s plea announcing the alleged particular meals and dietary supplements seem to be most effective the wishes and desires of the accused/applicant and aren’t in “any means the crucial want or necessity” for him.

Kumar is these days lodged in judicial custody, and lodged in Tihar prison, because the high accused within the Sagar Dhankar homicide case.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the high suspect within the homicide case and his affiliate Ajay Bakkarwala had been arrested through a staff of Particular Cellular, Delhi Police on Might 23 within the Mundka house of the nationwide capital and at the moment are below judicial custody.

On June 25, a Delhi Courtroom prolonged judicial custody of wrestler Kumar until July 9 after he was once introduced earlier than the courtroom at the expiry of his precedent days of judicial custody.

In line with Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler were at the run looking to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories prior to now 18 days. He additionally repeatedly modified his SIM playing cards so that you could steer clear of arrest, knowledgeable the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl amongst wrestlers at Delhi’s Chhatrasal stadium was once reported on Might 4 during which some wrestlers had been injured they usually needed to be admitted to a sanatorium. Sagar Dhankar, being one in all them died right through remedy. (ANI)

