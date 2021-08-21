India Information | AIMIM MP Unsatisfied Over Tempo Of Sensible Town Venture In Srinagar | LatestLY

Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) AIMIM MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, who is a part of a visiting parliamentary panel, on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the tempo of developmental works right here below the good town mission.

“The volume of labor that should had been carried out below the good town mission has no longer been carried out. We had been proven small bogs and drainage works. Crores of rupees had been spent in different towns below the good town mission, however why is it no longer spent right here,” Jaleel advised journalists right here.

Jaleel is a part of the Status Committee on City Construction which visited the under-construction multi-layer parking facility at Press Enclave right here.

He mentioned the BJP is “in complete regulate” of the Union territory and so they can not whinge.

“Now, you don’t have any solution to whinge as the entire regulate is for your fingers and if you wish to, you’ll do it. However, you don’t want to do it as you need to ruin Kashmir,” he mentioned, lashing out on the saffron celebration.

The committee additionally visited the well-known Dal Lake right here and the MP from Aurangabad (Maharashtra) mentioned the situation of the water frame used to be regrettable.

“Dal Lake has the similar which means for Kashmir and Srinagar, as Taj Mahal does for Agra. Seeing the situation of Dal Lake is regrettable. It’s not rocket science to know the way the lake can also be wiped clean,” he mentioned.

Jaleel mentioned the livelihood of about 5,000 folks is dependent upon Shikaras within the Dal Lake, however they have got no longer gained any lend a hand from the federal government.

“We’ve got requested them to incorporate the shikaras below the good town mission to lend a hand them,” he mentioned.

