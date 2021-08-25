India Information | Andhra Pradesh Studies 1,601 New COVID-19 Circumstances, 16 Deaths | LatestLY

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,601 new COVID-19 circumstances on Wednesday.

A bulletin by way of Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer mentioned that 16 individuals succumbed to the virus within the ultimate 24 hours and the loss of life toll has long gone as much as 13,766.

It mentioned Chittoor district recorded six deaths, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore districts recorded two deaths every and whilst one particular person died every in Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts because of the illness.

East Godavari, Chittoor, Nellore and West Godavari districts recorded greater than 200 circumstances every.

The overall rely of circumstances within the state has long gone as much as 20,06,191. The state has 14,061 energetic circumstances.

With 1,201 extra individuals recuperating from the an infection, the recoveries have long gone as much as 19,78,364. (ANI)

