India Information | Bengal Logs 924 New COVID-19 Instances, 13 Extra Deaths | LatestLY

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal fastened to fifteen,12,129 on Sunday as 924 extra folks examined sure for the an infection, whilst 13 recent fatalities driven the loss of life toll to 17,916, a well being division bulletin mentioned.

The release price within the state rose to 97.83 consistent with cent with 1,314 extra folks convalescing from the illness since Saturday, it mentioned.

West Bengal now has 14,901 lively circumstances, whilst 14,79,312 folks have up to now been cured of the illness.

4 recent fatalities have been reported from Nadia district, two every from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling whilst one individual every succumbed to the an infection in Hooghly, Howrah and Jalpaiguri, it mentioned.

North 24 Parganas recorded the very best selection of new circumstances at 94, adopted by way of Purba Medinipur at 87, Kolkata at 82 and Darjeeling at 80, the bulletin mentioned.

Altogether, 1,47,69,734 samples had been examined for COVID-19 up to now, the bulletin mentioned.

