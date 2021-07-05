India Information | BJP-Shiv Sena’s Dating Like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: Sanjay Raut | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday when compared his birthday party’s equation with former coalition spouse Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) with the connection between actor Aamir Khan and spouse Kiran Rao who lately introduced their separation.

Raut’s response got here after former Maharashtra Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated that BJP and Shiv Sena are “now not enemies”.

“We don’t seem to be India-Pakistan. Take a look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it’s like them. Our (Shiv Sena and BJP) political tactics are other however the friendship will stay intact,” stated Raut.

Shiv Sena chief’s remarks got here amid hypothesis of a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi executive within the state and BJP allying with Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, BJP had denied the potential of one of these alliance between the 2 events.

Requested about Fadnavis’ remark, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil stated, “Devendra Fadnavis has stated BJP, Shiv Sena don’t seem to be enemies, it’s 100 consistent with cent true however this doesn’t imply that each will come in combination and shape a central authority.”

On Sunday, Chief of Opposition in Maharashtra Meeting Fadnavis stated there could be some variations between BJP and Shiv Sena however they don’t seem to be enemies.

Briefing media individuals, Fadnavis stated, “There aren’t any ifs and buts in politics. Choices are taken consistent with the present cases. There could be some variations with Shiv Sena however we don’t seem to be enemies. Take into account that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the effects, joined palms with Congress and NCP.” (ANI)

