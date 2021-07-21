India Information | BSF Apprehends 2 Bangladeshi Nationals From Close to Border In Bengal | LatestLY

Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) The Border Safety Pressure (BSF) has apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals, together with a girl, from Hakimpur border outpost house in North 24 Parganas district, an reliable stated right here on Wednesday.

One in all them was once detained whilst illegally crossing the world boundary for going to Bangladesh, whilst the opposite was once apprehended for crossing into India from the neighbouring nation, the BSF spokesperson stated.

After noticing some suspicious motion alongside the border street at Hakimpur on Tuesday night, the BSF team of workers chased the duo and apprehended them.

On interrogation, the Bangladeshi lady stated that she had entered India for continuing to Mumbai, the place she lives along with her husband and two youngsters, after staying for a couple of months at her folks’ in Mogra district of the neighbouring nation.

The person, elderly round 75 years, claimed that he’s a Bangladeshi nationwide hailing from Bagerhat district and was once operating as a labourer at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas.

He was once detained for making an attempt to go into Bangladesh illegally, the reliable stated.

Each the apprehended individuals had been passed over to Swarupnagar police station for felony motion, he stated. PTI AMR

