India Information | Caste-based Census: PM Modi, Nitish Kumar-led 10-party Delegation Assembly Starts | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The assembly between High Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation of 10 events led through Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar to talk about a caste-based census is underway in Delhi.

But even so Bihar Leader Minister, different individuals of the delegation come with RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) chief Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who could also be the minister for training and parliamentary affairs, former Leader Minister and President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress legislature occasion chief Ajeet Sharma and BJP chief and Bihar minister Janak Ram, CPI-ML legislature occasion chief Mahboob Alam, Akhtarul Imam of AIMIM, Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Suryakant Paswan of CPI and Ajay Kumar of CPI(M).

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which is an best friend of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) in Bihar, is in favour of a caste-based census. He has been advocating for a caste-based census within the nation and had thus sought an appointment with the High Minister.

Chief of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Meeting Tejashwi Yadav additionally wrote a letter to High Minister Narendra Modi in regards to the call for for a caste-based census.

Nitish Kumar had mentioned a solution in regards to the caste-based census used to be handed unanimously in Bihar Legislative Meeting in addition to the Legislative Council in 2019. A solution used to be handed unanimously as soon as once more in 2020 within the state Legislative Meeting.

“The call for of the caste census isn’t just the call for from Bihar however different states additionally. The Opposition events in Bihar additionally sought after to satisfy the High Minister with us. We had written a letter to the High Minister relating to this,” Bihar leader minister had previous mentioned.

“We would like a caste-based Census and it’s our long-standing call for. A caste-based Census will assist all castes to get their precise numbers in order that insurance policies may also be made accordingly. Caste census is within the pastime of all. It’s for the advantage of the rustic. It’s the activity of the central executive to take a call in regards to the caste census. It isn’t a political factor however a social one,” Nitish Kumar had mentioned.

Kumar, in the meantime, mentioned that if Centre does no longer agree then “Bihar will continue to behavior a caste-based census.”

Then again, the Central executive has to this point refused to accede to the call for.

On July 20, in a written respond to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for House Affairs Nityanand Rai had mentioned: “The Executive of India has made up our minds as an issue of coverage to not enumerate caste-wise populations rather then SCs and STs within the census.”

On March 10, 2021, the Union Ministry of House Affairs had clarified on caste-related main points won from the Socio-Financial Caste Census (SECC) 2011 to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In a answer, the Union House Ministry mentioned that uncooked caste knowledge has been equipped to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorisation of the knowledge.

“The Place of business of the Registrar Basic, India had equipped logistics and technical strengthen in undertaking the SECC-2011. The uncooked caste knowledge has been equipped to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the knowledge. As knowledgeable through MoSJE, there’s no proposal to unlock the caste knowledge at this level,” the House Ministry had mentioned. (ANI)

