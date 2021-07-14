India Information | Choksi Lands In Antigua And Barbuda After Getting Bail In Dominica | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has landed in Antigua and Barbuda, the place he has been staying since 2018 after leaving India, after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for unlawful access which his attorneys declare was once a kidnapping plan, native media reported.

Choksi, 62, was once given bail via Dominica Prime Courtroom to go back and forth again to Antigua for in search of scientific assist from a neurologist based totally there.

After depositing bail cash of EC Bucks 10,000, Choksi in a blouse and shorts flew again to Antigua in a chartered airplane, Antigua Information Room reported.

Whilst in search of bail, Choksi had hooked up his scientific stories, together with CT scan, which confirmed “mildly worsening hematoma”.

The medical doctors counsel an pressing overview of his scientific situation via a neurologist and a neurosurgical advisor.

“The products and services don’t seem to be recently to be had at the island (Dominica). All courtesies prolonged to him could be a great deal favored,” the CT scan record dated June 29 signed via Docs Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Medical institution of Dominica mentioned.

Choksi, sought after in a Rs 13,500 crore financial institution fraud case in India, had mysteriously long gone lacking on Would possibly 23 from Antigua and Barbuda the place he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was once detained in neighbouring island nation of Dominica for unlawful access after a imaginable romantic escapade along with his rumoured female friend.

His attorneys alleged that he was once kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on Would possibly 23 via policemen taking a look like Antiguan and Indian and delivered to Dominica on a ship.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)