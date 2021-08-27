India Information | Chugh Hits Out At Mehbooba Over Her Taliban Remarks | LatestLY

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Lambasting PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for her connection with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to name upon the federal government to revive Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing, BJP basic secretary Tarun Chugh has stated she is having a pipe dream and that her needs won’t ever come true.

Calling Mehbooba’s remarks as “anti-national”, Chugh stated on Thursday Jammu and Kashmir has outright rejected her Peoples Democratic Celebration (PDP) and “the Gupkar Gang”, relating to the Other folks’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration — an alliance of a few mainstream Jammu and Kashmir events.

Relating to in style TV collection ‘Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne’, Chugh stated, “Mungerilal was once dreaming at night time, however Mehbooba Mufti does it within the day. They are going to by no means come true.”

Addressing her celebration employees previous this month, Mehbooba had requested the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan the place the Taliban seized energy and made the United States flee, and recommended the federal government to carry discussion in Jammu and Kashmir and go back its particular standing which was once revoked in 2019.

Relating to the Taliban seizing energy in Afghanistan, the previous leader minister warned the Centre “not to take a look at us” and requested the federal government to “mend its tactics, perceive the placement, and notice what is going on on your neighbourhood.”

Reacting to her remarks, BJP chief Chugh stated, “It was once J&Okay’s misfortune that those dynasties (PDP and Nationwide Convention) killed building right here and every time public solicited reaction they began talking within the language of China and Pakistan. Now they’re speaking about Taliban. This is a country run by means of (High Minister Narendra) Modi ji. Any person who does any misadventure will likely be taught a lesson. Pakistan has been already taught a lesson.”

He stated that nepotism of the PDP and the Nationwide Convention (NC) has murdered democracy in J&Okay.

He stated Jammu and Kashmir is rapid reworking right into a “tourism capital from terrorism capital”.

“Below the management of High Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda, J&Okay is rapid reworking into ‘tourism capital from terrorism capital’. Building and protection of J&Okay is the dedication of Modi ji and the BJP is operating to achieve the objective,” he stated

