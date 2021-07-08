India Information | Congress Leaders Condole Dying Of Virbhadra Singh | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leaders on Thursday paid wealthy tributes and fondly remembered veteran celebration chief and previous Himachal Pradesh Leader Minister Virbhadra Singh who gave up the ghost early nowadays in Shimla.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described Singh as a stalwart, and stated his dedication to serve the folks used to be exemplary until the tip.

“Shri Virbhadra Singh ji used to be a stalwart in the actual sense. His dedication to serving the folks and to the Congress celebration remained exemplary until the very finish. My condolences to his friends and family. We can pass over him,” Gandhi stated on Twitter.

Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot additionally remembered Virbhadra Singh and expressed their condolences to his circle of relatives.

“Deeply saddened to listen to of the passing away of former Himachal CM Raja Virbhadra Singh Ji. An ready administrator and a gentleman who used to be liked by means of the folks, he used to be no longer simply an elder brother but additionally a mentor to many to us. Would possibly God grant his soul everlasting peace,” Amarinder Singh stated on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened by means of the loss of life of former CM of Himachal Pradesh and senior Congress chief Sh. Virbhadra Singh ji. His contribution to the celebration & in serving other people would at all times be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his members of the family…would possibly they continue to be sturdy. Would possibly his soul RIP,” Gehlot tweeted.

Congress normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed his loss of life as an irreparable loss.

“Possessing the political stature as the large mountains, Virbhadra Singh took Himachal Pradesh to new heights. All of us have suffered an irreparable loss due ro his loss of life. Would possibly God grant him a spot in his toes. My humble tributes,” Vadra stated.

Former Haryana leader minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated he used to be saddened by means of the loss.

“I’m heartbroken on listening to the scoop of the loss of life of my good friend, six-time leader minister and previous union minister Virbhadra Singh. I shared a private courting with Virbhadra ji, who used to be a just right human being and used to be very affectionate. My heartfelt condolences to his circle of relatives and supporters. Sparkling tributes,” Hooda stated in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief and previous union minister Anand Sharma stated he used to be deeply saddened by means of the scoop of Singh’s loss of life.

“The indefatigable fighter has misplaced the courageous struggle for existence. Himachal has misplaced its chief who, in his illustrious profession spanning just about six many years made a wealthy and lasting contribution to the advance of Himachal” Sharma stated.

He stated the Congress has misplaced a veteran and common chief who supplied inspiring management to generations of celebration staff.

“Fondly recalling the recollections of operating with him since my pupil days that I can at all times cherish. His loss of life leaves a deep void.He’ll be at all times remembered with love and gratitude ” Sharma added.

