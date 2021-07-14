India Information | Congress Units Six-point Schedule To Take On Govt Throughout Monsoon Consultation Of Parliament | LatestLY

Through Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress has made up our minds on a six-point time table to take at the BJP-led executive on a variety of problems together with COVID control, farmers’ agitation in opposition to the 3 farm rules and upward thrust in gas costs right through the monsoon consultation of parliament starting July 19.

The assembly of the birthday celebration’s parliament technique team hung on Wednesday made up our minds on a six-point time table to take at the executive, birthday celebration leaders stated.

Those additionally come with eventualities alongside LAC in Ladakh, unemployment led to through COVID-19 and Rafale fighter deal.

“Congress has made up our minds to lift the problem of mismanagement of Modi executive in tackling COVID-19. The second one wave had hit the rustic very badly because of which lakhs of folks misplaced their lives. The birthday celebration will even elevate the problem of vaccination scarcity and shall be concentrated on the Central Govt for unpreparedness. Every other factor that the birthday celebration shall be elevating is the emerging unemployment after COVID-19,” stated a pace-setter who was once a part of the assembly.

“The birthday celebration will even elevate questions at the Rafael deal factor because the investigation has began through businesses in France. We’ve additionally made up our minds to move competitive on Chinese language motion at LAC, farmers agitation in opposition to the farm rules and worth upward thrust of petrol and diesel,” the chief added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired the assembly of the birthday celebration’s parliament technique team by the use of video conferencing previous as of late.

Former High Minister Manmohan Singh, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief of Congress Birthday celebration in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Deputy Chief Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Leader Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, Leader Whip in Lok Sabha Ok Suresh, birthday celebration Common Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, birthday celebration MP Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore attended the assembly held thru video conferencing.

The monsoon consultation of parliament is anticipated to be stormy with the opposition gearing as much as assault the BJP-led executive on a number of problems. The consultation will proceed until August 13. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)