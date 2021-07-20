India Information | Cop’s Spouse, Daughter Injured In Militant Assault In J&Okay | LatestLY

Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) A policeman’s spouse and daughter have been injured in an assault via militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police mentioned.

The alleged terrorists barged into the home of Constable Sajad Malik at Kokargund in Dooru house and opened hearth at his spouse, Nahida Jan, and daughter Madeeha, a police professional mentioned, including they have been shifted to a health facility for remedy.

Additional element is awaited.

