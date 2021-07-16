India Information | COVID-19: Punjab Data 104 New Circumstances | LatestLY

Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 104 contemporary circumstances of coronavirus, elevating the an infection rely to five,98,130, whilst two extra deaths driven the fatality toll to 16,215, a clinical bulletin stated.

The 2 deaths have been reported from Kapurthala and Muktsar, it stated.

Ferozepur reported 20 infections, adopted by way of 15 in Bathinda and 13 in Jalandhar, as consistent with the bulletin.

The selection of lively circumstances within the state is 1,238.

With 194 extra recoveries, the selection of cured individuals reached 5,80,677, it said.

A complete of one,15,67,826 samples were amassed for checking out to this point within the state, it stated.

Chandigarh reported just one COVID-19 case previously 24 hours.

The an infection tally stood at 61,862, consistent with the bulletin. The whole rely additionally contains 5 circumstances that weren’t reported previous.

Without a demise reported previously 24 hours, the fatality determine stood at 809.

The selection of lively circumstances within the UT is 58, as consistent with the bulletin.

