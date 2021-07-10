India Information | COVID-19: Tripura Imposes Weekend Curfew With Restrictions | LatestLY

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 10 (ANI): To curb the unfold of COVID-19, the Tripura executive on Saturday imposed a weekend curfew that comes into impact from lately.

Whilst addressing a press convention the day prior to this, Earnings Secretary Tanushree Deb Barma stated, “A weekend curfew might be imposed in Tripura ranging from Saturday 12 midday to Monday 6 am with more than a few restrictions.”

As according to the Union Well being Ministry, Tripura reported 4175 energetic COVID-19 circumstances, 472 discharges and 6 deaths the day prior to this.

On July 2, the Central executive rushed multi-disciplinary groups to six States for COVID-19 regulate and containment measures, the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare (MoHFW) knowledgeable. The groups have been despatched to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.

The Centre had rushed to help the states as they have got been reporting a top choice of COVID-19 circumstances. (ANI)

