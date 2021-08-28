India Information | CU Professor Booked For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Mamata: Police | LatestLY

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Case was once lodged in opposition to a professor of the Calcutta College for allegedly threatening on social media to kill Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee, police stated on Saturday.

The case was once registered in opposition to Arindam Bhattacharya, a professor of the Zoology Division, through the Hare Side road police station at the foundation of a criticism filed through PhD student Tamal Dutta, a senior police officer stated.

Bhattacharya was once booked beneath IPC sections 505 (1B) (with intent to reason, or which is more likely to reason, worry or alarm to the general public), 506 (danger be to reason dying or grievous harm) and 120B (punishment of prison conspiracy), stated Murlidhar Sharma, the joint commissioner of police (crime).

The professor is but to be taken into custody, police stated.

When contacted, Bhattacharya stated, “I didn’t make any feedback in opposition to the executive minister. The complainant is a Trinamool Congress supporter. I’m looking forward to the police to take steps and handiest after that I can search felony recommendation in this.”

The TMC-backed West Bengal School and College Professors Affiliation condemned Bhattacharya’s social media posts.

In April 2012, Chemistry professor Ambikesh Mahapatra of Jadavpur College was once arrested for allegedly forwarding a cool animated film, lampooning the executive minister.

