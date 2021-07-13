India Information | Daljit Singh Grewal Quits Cong Due To ‘anti-Punjab’ Insurance policies, Joins AAP | LatestLY

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): Amid the continued disaster in Punjab Congress, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, the State Congress Committee Common Secretary, joined the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) on Tuesday in conjunction with masses of his mates.

The AAP Punjab president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs co-incharge and MLA from Delhi, Raghav Chadha and MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur officially inducted and welcomed Grewal and his mates all over a press convention held right here in Chandigarh.

After becoming a member of the AAP, Grewal stated, “Because of the anti-Punjab and genocidal insurance policies of the Congress govt, he has determined to go away the Congress and sign up for the Aam Aadmi Celebration. Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal had all the time labored for the hobby of the average guy and the folks would get pleasure from the formation of the AAP govt in Punjab.”

At the instance, Mann stated, “The folk from all walks of existence in Punjab have been becoming a member of the AAP as they have been inspired via the pro-people insurance policies of the birthday party and the paintings of Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal govt.”

It’s to say that Grewal has been a councillor of Ludhiana Municipal Company for a very long time and his spouse Balwinder Kaur Grewal may be serving as an MC (Municipal Company) councillor.

Mann added that the becoming a member of of Grewal and his mates within the birthday party has given AAP nice power within the business town of Ludhiana.

Remaining month, in a significant announcement forward of Punjab meeting polls slated for the following 12 months, Kejriwal had stated the AAP govt will supply 300 gadgets of unfastened electrical energy to each circle of relatives in Punjab if it involves energy.Making electrical energy as his pivotal ballot plank, Kejriwal additionally promised to waive off all pending home electrical energy expenses and recovery of the electrical energy connection.”We can do 3 primary works right here (Punjab). First, we will be able to supply 300 gadgets of unfastened electrical energy to each circle of relatives. 2nd, all pending home electrical energy expenses will probably be waived off and the relationship of humans will probably be restored. 3rd, 24-hour electrical energy provide will probably be equipped,” he had stated. (ANI)

