India Information | Deaf-mute Guy Taken To Sanatorium For Covid Vaccination, Sterilized, His Brother Alleges | LatestLY

Etah (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A forty five-year-old deaf-mute guy used to be allegedly sterilized at a medical institution right here after being dropped at the ability at the pretext of having him vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19, police mentioned on Tuesday.

In step with the criticism lodged through Ashok Kumar, his brother Dhruv Kumar used to be allegedly taken to the medical institution through ASHA employee Neelam Devi underneath the pretence of administering him the vaccine ultimate Sunday.

He used to be, as an alternative, taken to a ladies’s medical institution the place he used to be sterilized with out being knowledgeable, the complainant alleged.

The sufferer is a resident of Vashunpuram village.

The ASHA employee had additionally lured him with a promise that Rs 3,500 shall be paid to him, Inspector in-charge, Awagarh, Vijay Pratap Singh mentioned, bringing up the criticism.

Ashok Kumar claimed that his brother is single, the inspector mentioned. No FIR has thus far been filed on this connection and the subject is being probed, he mentioned.

However the model of district Leader Scientific Officer (CMO) Umesh Tripathi differs.

Tripathi mentioned he were given the subject investigated in the course of the ACMO and a workforce additionally visited the village involved however may just now not meet the sufferer.

“No fault of ASHA employee has been present in the entire series of occasions. The sister-in-law of the person had faulty her and requested her to take him for the process, pronouncing he has 3 kids,” the CMO mentioned.

The sister-in-law had additionally claimed that Dhruv’s spouse had long past away as he used to be jobless, the CMO mentioned, including that the scientific workforce had no wish to examine whether or not the person is married or now not.

