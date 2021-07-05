India Information | Delhi Bar Council Suspends License Of Legal professional Who Carried out ‘Nikah’ At His Chamber | LatestLY

By way of Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has suspended the license of a attorney for allegedly the use of his chamber for appearing Muslim marriage (Nikah) and spiritual conversions, the Secretary, BCD stated on Monday.

The bar council has taken the motion at the foundation of a criticism that the attorney was once the use of his chamber for appearing Nikahs, the BCD secretary, Piyush Gupta stated.

The council has instructed the Registrar of Delhi Top Courtroom, District Pass judgement on involved and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police of the involved house to supply all essential data and prolong all give a boost to to the committee.

Within the period in-between, the council has asked the District Pass judgement on (in-charge), Karkardooma Courtroom to cancel the allotment of his chamber and as an intervening time measure, to seal the similar, to straight away prevent unlawful actions.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the problem and to uphold the distinction and honour of the prison fraternity, I deem it have compatibility to workout the particular powers conferred beneath Rule 43 of the Bar Council of India Laws and Phase 6 (1) (d) of the Advocates Act, 1961, whilst referring the problem to the Particular Disciplinary Committee, as an inter measure, deems it essential and suitable to droop his license to apply till the discovering and conclusion by way of the Disciplinary Committee.

“He’s additional directed to document his reaction ahead of the Particular Disciplinary Committee inside seven days of receipt of this Understand and to seem in individual ahead of the committee on 16.07.2021 at 4.00 PM within the place of work of Bar Council of Delhi at 1-F, Attorneys’ Chambers, Delhi Top Courtroom, New Delhi, failing which the Particular Disciplinary Committee shall continue ex parte and take additional suitable motion,” a understand issued by way of Bar Council of Delhi stated.

The Committee will habits an inquiry and can take resolution once conceivable, ideally inside 3 months.

The BCD stated that the alleged actions don’t seem to be permissible nor are a part of the pro actions of an suggest and his habits in appearing a Nikah and issuance of the certificates of conversion and Nikahnama/ Marriage Certificates is completely disgraceful and negates the distinction of prison career.

Having a look into the averments within the criticism and the paperwork, prima facie the actions of appearing the Nikah within the Chamber/ Courtroom premises can’t be approved by way of an suggest or some other individual, as such it requires pressing motion by way of the Bar Council.

Having a look into the gravity of the allegations and the paperwork annexed with the criticism with regards to his chamber and issuance of Nikahnama/Marriage Certificates, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman Ramesh Gupta, took be aware of the contents of the paperwork and ordered for charter of a Particular Disciplinary Committee comprising of 3 individuals specifically Himal Akhtar {Vice Chairman, BCD), KC Mittal (Former Chairman & Member, BCD) and Ajayinder Sangwan (Former Hony. Secretary & Member, BCD), to straight away examine all of the subject to avoid wasting the distinction and credibility of the establishment because the alleged Nikah has taken position throughout the precincts of Karkardooma Courtroom and that too in a attorneys’ chamber.

The Secretary shall coordinate and supply all help to the Particular Disciplinary Committee, the BCD stated. (ANI)

