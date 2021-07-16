India Information | Delhi Court docket Remands Vegetable Provider Held For Spying For ISI To ten-day Police Custody | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A vegetable provider, who used to be arrested from Rajasthan’s Pokhran for allegedly passing on delicate data from the Indian Military to Pakistan’s Inter-Services and products Intelligence (ISI), used to be remanded to 10-day police custody via a Delhi court docket on Thursday.

Responsibility Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Shama Gupta allowed police to query 34-year-old accused, Habibur Rahman.

Delhi Police has booked Rahman beneath the Legit Secrets and techniques Act. He were running as a vegetable provider on a freelance foundation in Jaisalmer for the previous few years.

In line with the police, Rahman labored for the ISI and had additionally visited Pakistan. Confidential Military paperwork and a map of the Military house had been seized from him, the police mentioned.

The accused mentioned that the paperwork got to him via Paramjit Kaur, an Military body of workers deployed in Agra and he used to be meant handy over paperwork to a person named, Kamal.

A couple of different individuals have additionally been detained via the Crime Department in regards to the case. The accused is being puzzled. (ANI)

