India Information | Delhi Reviews 25 New COVID-19 Instances, Lowest This Yr | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The nationwide capital reported 25 new COVID-19 instances, the bottom this yr.

The day-to-day positivity fee fell to 0.04 in line with cent, which could also be the bottom this yr.

Additionally Learn | The usa in Chennai: US Consulate Normal Chennai Launches Madras Week Celebrations With Digital Excursion.

In line with the Delhi Executive well being bulletin, the full rely of instances in Delhi has long gone as much as 14,37,217 together with 448 energetic instances. The whole positivity fee is 5.77 in line with cent.

The full recoveries have long gone as much as 14,11,690 with two extra recoveries.

Additionally Learn | Rajasthan Shocker: Guy Stabs Spouse To Dying in Kota; Arrested.

The town reported two extra fatalities because of the illness and the demise toll has long gone as much as 25,079. The fatality fee is 1.74 in line with cent.

With 1,37,955 beneficiaries vaccinated within the final 24 hours, the cumulative vaccinations have long gone as much as 1,19,55,198.

Delhi reported 27 new instances of on August 17. The town had reported a positivity fee of 0.05 in line with cent the day past, which used to be the bottom this yr.

The bulletin stated 69,160 assessments have been performed within the final 24 hours. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)