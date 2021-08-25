India Information | DGGI Gurugram Arrests Two For Enter Tax Credit score Fraud | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Directorate Common of GST Intelligence (DGGI) of Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU) in Haryana on Monday arrested two extra folks in Rs 176 crores Enter Tax Credit score (ITC) fraud case, stated the Ministry of Finance.

As according to the commentary launched by means of the ministry, DGGI had previous busted a case in which a complete pretend ITC of Rs 176 crores have been fraudulently handed on by means of Sanjay Goel and Deepak Sharma. The 2 have been arrested previous by means of the DGGI.

“On additional investigation, the function of 2 extra key individuals, Manish Modi and Gaurav Agarwal has additionally been surfaced,” learn the commentary.

“In accordance with main points published by means of additional investigation, this place of work has arrested Manish Modi, Chartered Accountant and a resident of Pitam Pura, New Delhi, on fees of introduction of operating racket of the pretend company to be able to fraudulently cross on pretend ITC with out exact provide of products or services and products,” it added.

The ministry additionally stated that Modi was once managing pretend corporations during which he had fraudulently handed on pretend ITC to the song of Rs 36 crores and he was once additionally present in ownership of incriminating proof indicating the presence of many such corporations for which additional investigation is happening.

The DGGI additionally arrested Gaurav Agarwal on equivalent fees for involvement within the speedy racket of fraud ITC. He had fraudulently handed on pretend ITC amounting to Rs 15 crores (together with GST and Cess).

Modi and Agarwal had been arrested on Monday and produced earlier than the obligation Justice of the Peace in Delhi who ordered judicial custody of the 2 for 14 days.

Additional investigations within the topic are in development. (ANI)

