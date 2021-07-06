India Information | DMRC Launches India’s First Cashless Parking At Kashmere Gate Metro Station | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Company (DMRC) has introduced India’s first Fastag/UPI based totally cashless parking, and a Multi-Fashion Integration(MMI) facility at Kashmere Gate Metro Station within the nationwide capital.

In an reliable remark Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC whilst inaugurating the power on Tuesday stated: “The cashless parking venture is a significant step as a part of the federal government’s ‘Virtual India’ initiative. We’ve taken this up as a pilot venture. After watching the reaction, we can plan equivalent methods at extra parking amenities at our stations.

“DMRC would discover extra alternatives to move virtual anyplace there’s a scope. That the transfer would no longer simplest assist the DMRC in modernizing the amenities but additionally would assist the commuters through saving their time and simplicity the method. Beneath MMI, the DMRC have many different initiatives, that may be applied in a graded means,” Singh added.

The cashless parking facility is situated at Gate No 6 of the Kashmiri Gate Station and will accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers.

The fee for access/go out can now be executed via Fastag, which might cut back the time for access and fee. Handiest the automobiles with Fastag can be allowed to park within the facility, the remark learn.

As a part of the Multi-Fashion Integration initiative, devoted Intermediate Public Shipping (IPT) lanes for Auto, Taxi and E-Rickshaws have been additionally inaugurated on the station.

MMI facility used to be inaugurated within the presence of senior officers of DMRC and the Nationwide Bills Company of India.

“We’re happy to spouse with DMRC to introduce the rustic’s first 100 in step with cent virtual parking plaza along side the Nationwide Digital Toll Assortment (NETC) Fastag contactless automobile parking resolution at their Kashmere Gate Metro Station”, stated Praveena Rai, Cheif Running Officer of Nationwide Bills Company of India. (ANI)

