India Information | DRDO Develops Era To Safeguard Fighter Plane From Radar Threats | LatestLY

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Defence Analysis and Construction Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Jodhpur has advanced an Complex Chaff Era (ACT) to safeguard fighter plane of the Indian Air Power (IAF).

This complicated chaff generation has been advanced to offer protection to the plane of the Military from adversarial radar threats, knowledgeable the Defence Ministery.

It has come months after the DRDO advanced a equivalent generation for Military ships. It used to be additionally advanced with a view of shielding ships from missile assaults.

The complicated chaff generation has been advanced by means of DRDO’s defence laboratory which is positioned in Jodhpur town of Rajasthan. (ANI)

