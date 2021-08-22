India Information | Durga Puja Discussion board Towards Overcrowding Prior to Pandals In Night time Hours | LatestLY

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Discussion board for Durgotsab, a platform of 550 group Durga Pujas within the town and its neighbourhood, on Sunday steered member committees to induce revellers to discuss with pandals all the way through the day, and now not simplest all through the night hours in view of the COVID-19 pandemic state of affairs.

The discussion board, which had issued the primary set of tips in July, stated other people will have to be inspired to set out pandal hopping from the morning as a way to steer clear of overcrowding within the night.

“What we wish is to house out the gang lightly. The target is to strike a stability between Durga puja celebrations and keeping up pandemic protocols,” a member of Samajsebi Sangha, probably the most outstanding member committees of the discussion board, advised PTI.

He stated every other necessary precondition will probably be to totally vaccinate all individuals and others who think necessary roles within the pageant like electricians, drummers, decorators and clergymen.

Different tips come with making idols obviously visual from out of doors via erecting aesthetic however easy marquees, and keeping up social distancing all through the rituals.

Durga puja festivities start from October 12.

The West Bengal govt has now not but pop out with any directive at the state’s greatest pageant.

Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee has many times warned of a imaginable 3rd wave of COVID-19 in September and underscored the want to vaccinate other people.

