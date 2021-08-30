India Information | ED Questions Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez In Cash Laundering Case | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is wondering Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes in reference to a cash laundering case within the nationwide capital on Monday.

Jacqueline is being wondered through the ED for the ultimate 5 hours.

Additionally Learn | Juventus Start Lifestyles With out Cristiano Ronaldo With 0-1 Defeat to Empoli in Serie a 2021-22, Twitterati Reacts to Surprising Loss.

“She is going through allegations of cash laundering and this is why is she is being wondered as a witness within the ongoing case.” ED legitimate advised ANI.

The ED had previous summoned her to bodily sign up for the probe.

Additionally Learn | Uttar Pradesh: 23 Districts are Now COVID-19 Loose, Says State Executive Spokesman; Restoration Price Improves to 98.6 %.

Additional knowledge at the subject is awaited. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)