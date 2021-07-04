India Information | Explosion At Chemical Plant In Maharashtra’s Palghar | LatestLY

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): An explosion happened at a chemical plant in Palghar district on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at Bharat Chemical compounds within the Boisar Tarapur Business house of Palghar district. Fireplace tenders rushed to the spot once you have data. Injured had been shifted to within reach Thunga health center.

The precise reason for the explosion is but to be ascertained.

Additional main points awaited. (ANI)

