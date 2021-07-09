India Information | Extra Than 2.5 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So A ways In Karnataka | LatestLY

Bengaluru, Jul 9 (PTI) In a “milestone”, greater than 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Karnataka thus far, Well being Minister Okay Sudhakar mentioned on Friday.

The Well being Division knowledge tweeted by means of Sudhakar mentioned greater than 2.5 crore doses of vaccine had been administered within the state until now, which he described as a milestone.

Thus far 2,06,01,462 first doses and 45,20,506 2nd doses had been administered, it mentioned, including that vaccines are being given at 8,207 centres, out of which 7,609 are executive and 598 are non-public.

In the meantime, the Division of Faculty Schooling has vaccinated 51.12 according to cent of scholars and body of workers within the town’s executive level schools, Karnataka Deputy Leader Minister C N Ashwath Narayan mentioned right here on Friday.

The town contains 8 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the full collection of scholars and body of workers in executive and aided level schools is 62,255

Out of this, 31,826 had been vaccinated as of July 8, Narayan, who may be the Upper Schooling Minister, mentioned.

Within the scholar crew 31,147 had been vaccinated as towards 59,179 which covers 52.63 according to cent, whilst a number of the body of workers, 2,518 had been vaccinated as towards 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 according to cent, a observation from the DCM’s place of business mentioned.

