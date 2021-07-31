India Information | Farmer’s Son Brings Laurels To J-Ok, Secures second Rank In IES Examination | LatestLY

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a farmer’s son from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, has introduced laurels to the Union Territory via securing the second one rank within the prestigious Indian Financial Services and products (IES) exam carried out via the Union Public Provider Fee (UPSC).

Hailing from the far off Nigeenpora Kund village — about 80 kms from right here — in south Kashmir, Khan did number one education from Executive Number one College, Kund, and later from Executive Prime College Waltengoo, officers stated.

They stated Khan handed Elegance 12 from Executive Upper Secondary College, Razloo Kund and did Bachelor of Arts level from Executive Level School Anantnag in 2016.

Khan has been a vibrant pupil from the very starting, secured 3rd rank in College of Kashmir front take a look at and were given himself admitted within the post-graduate direction in economics at Kashmir College, the officers stated.

Proceeding along with his brilliance, he accomplished some other feat via securing Junior Analysis Fellowship (JRF) all over his remaining 12 months of the post-graduate programme, they stated.

Being a JRF Fellow, he went to Institute of Building Research, Kolkatta, for Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) in Building Research, which was once awarded to him in April 2021.

A son of a farmer, who extensively utilized to visit Kolkata in winters to paintings as a seasonal rickshaw puller, Khan believes that arduous paintings can pay off when one is concentrated and not anything turns out not possible.

“All through the Covid length, I confined myself to the 4 partitions of my room and began getting ready for IES exam whilst doing my M.Phil. I by no means let Covid have an effect on my agenda of research,” Khan stated.

Khan, who accomplished the feat in his maiden try simplest, remarks that it was once a troublesome fight, however he by no means misplaced hope.

“I labored very laborious and thought to be my first try as my remaining try and in spite of everything I accomplished this feat,” he stated.

Whilst appreciating the federal government for starting up a number of instructional reforms, he prompt there was once a dire wish to revamp the fundamental training machine.

“Executive has initiated more than a few steps for academic reforms and we will have to additionally focal point on different facets like analysis facilities in all schools with full-fledged college and precedence will have to even be given to different lesser opted topics,” he stated.

In his message to the adolescence of J-Ok, Khan stated they will have to suppose out of the field and search for trade profession alternatives.

“The adolescence of J-Ok are good who can excel in each box and so they will have to search for trade careers than the traditional ones,” he stated.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated Khan for securing the second one rank in IES 2020 exam.

