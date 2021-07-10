India Information | Flip Anger Into Energy If Pals Backstab Us: Maha Cong Leader To Employees | LatestLY

Pune, Jul 10 (PTI) Taking potshots at allies, Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole has mentioned that birthday party employees will have to no longer react if any one have been to “backstab” them in spite of “being in combination”, however flip the anger into energy.

Patole, who created a flutter within the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance within the state just lately through mentioning that his birthday party will contest elections by itself in long term, mentioned he would no longer alternate his stand.

He was once talking at a gathering of the district Congress committee at Lonavala on Friday night time. A video of his speech circulated on Saturday.

“I can no longer backpedal on my observation about contesting upcoming elections on our personal, so get again to paintings. I informed the clicking that even the manager minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has directed the Shiv Sena employees to get going. Once I mentioned ( about going it on my own), it was once no longer favored, but if he mentioned, it was once all proper,” mentioned Patole.

Assets mentioned that some native birthday party office-bearers had complained to Patole that Pune district mother or father minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar didn’t lend a hand them, and Congress employees weren’t being appointed to quite a lot of committees within the district. “Who’s the district mother or father minister of Pune? Any person from Baramati. Whose paintings is he doing, is he doing our paintings? The mother or father minister’s signature is needed to suggest names for any committee. These kinds of hardships you’re dealing with, flip them into your energy. Don’t get mentally vulnerable. Create energy with a get to the bottom of that we will be able to set up our particular person on that (mother or father minister’s) chair,” he mentioned. “If some other folks don’t wish to make compromises, in the event that they wish to backstab whilst being in combination, don’t say the rest, simply flip that anger into your energy,” the Congress chief added.

