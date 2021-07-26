India Information | Foiled Meghalaya’s Strive To Erect Electrical energy Poles Close to Border: Assam | LatestLY

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) An alleged try via Meghalaya to erect electrical energy poles on Assam land in Khanapara house of Guwahati, Assam’s major town, ended in the escalation of hysteria at the inter-state border on Monday, a senior Assam Police legit mentioned.

On receiving details about it, Assam police and civil management officers rushed to Khanapara, with reference to the inter-state border, and held a dialogue with government from the Meghalaya facet.

The neighbouring state then agreed not to pass forward with erecting the poles, the legit mentioned.

“The location used to be treated peacefully and it’s underneath keep an eye on now,” the legit added.

The world already has electrical energy connection equipped via the Assam executive.

The model of the Meghalaya executive used to be now not to be had.

Border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya had been current for years, with the problem additionally that includes in a gathering between the manager ministers of the 2 states, within the presence of Union House Minister Amit Shah at Shillong, two days in the past.

Monday’s incident took place on an afternoon when a minimum of 5 Assam Police workforce had been killed whilst protecting the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram and greater than 60 other people injured, because the boundary dispute between the northeastern neighbours erupted right into a bloody struggle.

