India Information | Gehlot Condoles Dying Of Dilip Kumar | LatestLY

Jaipur, July 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the loss of life of actor Dilip Kumar, and stated his wealthy contributions to motion pictures would at all times be remembered.

Kumar, India’s enduring movie legend during the many years, died at a Mumbai health facility this morning after extended sickness. He used to be 98.

In a tweet, Gehlot stated, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. Might his circle of relatives, pals and lovers to find power to undergo this loss”.

Kumar’s loss of life is an “finish of an technology in Indian cinema and his wealthy contribution to motion pictures would at all times be remembered,” he added.

