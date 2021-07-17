India Information | Goa Data 159 New COVID-19 Circumstances, 3 Extra Casualties | LatestLY

Panaji, Jul 17 (PTI) Goa’s COVID-19 caseload rose to at least one,69,620, after 159 individuals examined certain for the an infection on Saturday, an legitimate from the state well being division stated.

No less than 152 sufferers have been discharged from hospitals, whilst 3 died of the an infection throughout the day, elevating the depend of recoveries to at least one,64,848 and the toll to a few,109, the legitimate stated.

The coastal state is now left with 1,663 energetic instances, he stated.

With the addition of four,763 swab samples examined throughout the day, the entire collection of exams performed within the state has long gone as much as 9,97,493, the legitimate added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Certain instances 1,69,620, new instances 159, demise toll 3,109, discharged 1,64,848, energetic instances 1,663, samples examined until date 9,97,493.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Team of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)