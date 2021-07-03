India Information | Golden Jubilee Of Triumph Over Pak: Victory Flame Reaches Kerala | LatestLY

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 (PTI): Celebrating the golden jubilee of India’s overcome Pakistan in 1971, the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ or Victory Flame arrived on the Pangode Army Station right here on Saturday from New Delhi.

The Victory Flame began its adventure from the everlasting flame of the Nationwide Struggle Memorial within the capital and was once gained in Thiruvananthapuram via Station Commander Brigadier Kartik Seshadri.

Seshadri paid tribute to the heroes of the 1971 warfare via laying a wreath at thePangode Struggle Memorial, a defence liberate stated. “As a mark of honour and appreciate, the Victory Flame will seek advice from the home of 1971 warfare veteran Captain Gopakumar Raman Pillai, Vir Chakra, and can felicitate his spouse Geetha Gopakumar at Observatory Lane, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 4” the discharge stated.

It stated the crew accompanying the flame would additionally gather the soil from the home of Capt Gopakumar Raman Pillai.

