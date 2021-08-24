India Information | Guntur College Develops Low cost Transportable Paper Sensor To Measure Nutrition D Deficiency | LatestLY

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): A College in Guntur has evolved a novel paper sensor to measure diet D deficiency with top accuracy. It additionally claims to be probably the most inexpensive Nutrition D deficiency sensor in nationwide and global markets.

The sensor has been evolved via Dr Pradeep Kumar Brahman, Assistant Professor, Division of Chemistry and Tummala Anusha, analysis student. The sensor is extremely helpful for fast and dependable tracking of diet D deficiency and it is going to lend a hand smaller clinics, dispensaries in far flung spaces to measure diet D deficiencies with out the will for any cumbersome apparatus or labs. The paintings has additionally been revealed in global journals additionally.

The sensor is evolved via designing a paper electrode and printing it on an A4 photocopy paper with specifically designed ink that comes with cobalt silver doped copolymer ionic liquid and acts as a sensor to locate diet D deficiency. The strip together with two not unusual electrodes is then dipped within the affected person’s serum pattern. An amperometric dimension is recorded at a continuing attainable. The got present corresponds to the extent of diet D focus. The 3 electrodes are hooked up to a potentiostat, which is hooked up to a track on which the technician can see the result of the diet D sensor.

The price of this paper sensor is roughly Rs 40 to Rs 50, while the price of commercially to be had checks for diet D in hospitals and labs is round Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. The KLU crew examined a number of samples and concluded that the accuracy of this sensor is over 94 in step with cent which is at par with the prevailing commercially to be had checks. The sensor produces effects and generates experiences inside half-hour, saving the most important time for diagnoses.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Brahman, Assistant Professor, Division of Chemistry, Okay L (Deemed-to-be-College), stated, “That is most likely the first-of-its-kind and probably the most inexpensive Nutrition D deficiency sensor in nationwide and global markets. It’ll make Nutrition D deficiency trying out inexpensive for cost-conscious international locations like India. We took two years to complete the analysis and get a hold of this pioneering product. This home made sensor is correct and dependable for the tracking of diet D deficiency in far flung spaces the place restricted sources are to be had.”

Tummala Anusha, Analysis Student, stated, “Indians normally don’t get examined for Nutrition D deficiency because it does no longer produce visual signs. After gazing the rising fear of Nutrition D deficiency state of affairs within the nation, for the 1st time, we designed a conveyable and cheap home made paper sensor that may successfully diagnose diet D deficiency in scientific samples. We’re thankful to KL College for offering us with sources that made our paintings more straightforward. We are hoping that the product reaches far flung spaces the place Nutrition D trying out is the most important however unaffordable.”

With a powerful focal point on Analysis and Innovation, KL Deemed-to-be-College has up to now filed for 433 patents and has already been granted 96 out of the ones. The institute has revealed 11,270 analysis papers up to now within the fields of science, engineering, humanities and control. The institute has additionally finished subsidized initiatives for the price of INR 32.76 crore and the initiatives price Rs 49.33 crore are underway. (ANI)

