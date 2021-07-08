India Information | Guy Held For Robbing Truck Wearing 1,000 Containers Of Liquor | LatestLY

Mathura (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A person right here has been arrested for allegedly robbing a truck containing 1,000 packing containers of wine, police stated on Thursday.

The arrest was once made close to RPL Resort past due Wednesday night time, they stated.

At the details about a truck being robbed, police positioned barricades on NH-2 and arrested the accused motive force, stated Shrish Chandra, SP (Rural).

The opposite accused controlled to escape beneath the quilt of darkness, police stated.

Police took ownership of the truck wearing 1,000 packing containers of wine, officers stated.

In keeping with officers, it’s also being investigated if the seized liquor was once being smuggled.

The arrested accused, Farukh from Mewat in Haryana, additionally disclosed main points of kingpin of loot and smuggling Mitharaj Punjabi, police stated.

Punjabi, along with his friends, would rob such vans and promote the liquor, police stated in accordance with Farukh’s disclosure.

Efforts are directly to nab the opposite accused, they stated.

