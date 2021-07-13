India Information | Guy Kills His Father For Slapping Grandson | LatestLY

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A person allegedly killed his father for slapping his son in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, police stated on Tuesday.

The person, Jayanti, allegedly beat up his father in Jadi village of Tandvadla gram panchayat on Sunday evening, they stated.

Vesta (50) had slapped his eight-year-old grandson for misbehaving with him. Angered by way of it, the kid requested a neighbour to name his father, who works as a labourer in Gujarat, Kushalgarh Station Space Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar stated.

The grandfather died on Monday, he stated.

The autopsy has been performed and the record is awaited, the SHO stated, including that the accused used to be arrested on Tuesday.

He stated it sort of feels that the person died of a few interior accidents as he used to be most definitely hit laborious.

The accused advised police he didn’t know that his father would die because of the wounds. He stated he had considered taking his father to health facility the following morning as they lived in a hilly house, however he had died by way of then.

Police stated Jayanti’s son used to be residing along with his grandparents in Rajasthan while remainder of his circle of relatives and the brother’s circle of relatives lived in neighbouring Gujarat for incomes their livelihood.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Body of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)