India Information | Guy Kills Spouse With Grinding Stone In Odisha | LatestLY

Jajpur (Odisha), Jul 21 (PTI) A 36-year-old guy has killed his spouse 32-year-old spouse by way of smashing her head with a grinding stone in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police stated on Wednesday.

The accused returned house at Iswarpur village on Tuesday night time in an drunk state, and had a heated argument together with his spouse over a petty factor, an officer stated.

In a have compatibility of rage, the accused, a mason by way of occupation, smashed her head with a grinding stone, Mangalpur police station inspector in-charge Inamul Houque stated.

Listening to the girl’s screams, neighbours rushed to the home to search out her mendacity in a pool of blood. Earlier than they might rescue her, she succumbed to her accidents, he stated.

The accused has been arrested and booked underneath Segment 302 (homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer stated.

The person used to be produced ahead of a courtroom all over the day, which despatched him to judicial custody, he added.

