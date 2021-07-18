India Information | Guy Writes Extortion Letter To Bizmen Claiming To Maoist, Police Conducts Raids | LatestLY

Kozhikode, Jul 18 (PTI) The Kerala police on Sunday raided a couple of puts, together with apartments, properties and workplaces, attached to a person who allegedly wrote extortion letters to a few businessmen right here claiming to be a Maoist, officers stated.

The police stated the businessmen gained letters not easy cash ultimate week.

“We gained 3 lawsuits about nameless letters despatched to businessmen in the hunt for cash. The letters claimed that they had been from Maoists. On the other hand, we zeroed in on a suspect who’s absconding.

“We’re in search of him. It’s suspected that he had previous additionally he had executed one thing very similar to extort cash,” a senior police respectable advised PTI.

The police discovered virtual proof of the suspect travelling to Wayanad from the place the letters had been allegedly despatched to the businessmen at Kozhikode, the respectable stated.

The district of Wayand has had alleged Maoist presence for a few years now.

In November 2020, an extremist was once killed in an come across with the police. In 2019, Maoist C P Jaleel was once killed in an alleged come across with police at Vythiri.

